Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Alteryx worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $540,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

