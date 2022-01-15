Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

