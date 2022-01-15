Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,325 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $268.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.81 and its 200 day moving average is $261.15.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

