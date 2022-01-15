Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

