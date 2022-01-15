Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.62. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 38,582 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

