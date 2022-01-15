VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2,633.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.