SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.70.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

