Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $240.00 at Barclays

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $239.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.94.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.