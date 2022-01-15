Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

