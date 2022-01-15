Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 733,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 280,834 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

