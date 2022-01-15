Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

