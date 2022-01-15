Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.