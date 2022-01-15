Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NYSE ANF opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $160,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

