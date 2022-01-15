a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

AKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

