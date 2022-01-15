Short Interest in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Drops By 82.3%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BENE stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Context Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

