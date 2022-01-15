Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 90.8% in December

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $15.19 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

