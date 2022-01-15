Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Sells $205,500.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

