Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 315.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $242,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THRM stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

