Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,646 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.