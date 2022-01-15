SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Stericycle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

