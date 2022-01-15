Loop Capital Boosts SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $175.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 853,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after buying an additional 162,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after buying an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

