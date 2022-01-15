B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $357.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail to 675.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.84%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

