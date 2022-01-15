SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

SFL opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

