Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.
NYSE SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,424.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,459.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
