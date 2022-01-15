Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,424.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,459.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

