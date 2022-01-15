-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Better Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTTX shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 55,083 shares of company stock valued at $317,283 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

