PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $696,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $204.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.29.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

