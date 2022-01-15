Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

