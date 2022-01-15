Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.38 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

