Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MIRM stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $574.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

