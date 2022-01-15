Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Willdan Group worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

