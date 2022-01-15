Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $557.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

