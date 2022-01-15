12,310 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Model N by 108.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 147.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MODN stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.94. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

