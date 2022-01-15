William Robert Peterson Acquires 9,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,174,801.28.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Robert Peterson sold 28,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$1,494,768.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80.

CNQ opened at C$65.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$76.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$65.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.38.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

