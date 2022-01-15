SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Sells $268,057.62 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SAIL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

