SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Sells $268,057.62 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SAIL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
