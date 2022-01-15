Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $237.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s robust year-over-year uptick in both the top and bottom lines, and solid performance across majority of its arms in third-quarter 2021 are impressive. The company’s strong product portfolio and business, and its cost efficiency program raise optimism. A strong solvency position is another plus. Ecolab’s third quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Ecolab has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s weak show in the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences arm in the quarter is worrying. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The fact that it is yet to provide any outlook raises our apprehension. Ecolab’s operation in a stiff competitive space is worrying. Data security threat and cost fluctuations are also concerning. Macroeconomic uncertainties and compliance risks prevail.”

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.30.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.76. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Ecolab by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.