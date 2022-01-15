Raymond James Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $30.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.