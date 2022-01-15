Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 525.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,679 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 383,487 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

