Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Ingevity worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 105,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.