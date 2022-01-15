Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $158.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

