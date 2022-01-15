Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.