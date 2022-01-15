Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Medical REIT worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after buying an additional 759,769 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,849,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 619,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after buying an additional 305,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 242,959 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $17.15 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

