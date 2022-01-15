Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RZV stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $105.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

