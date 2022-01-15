Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.