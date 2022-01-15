Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 23615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Specifically, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,404 shares of company stock valued at $641,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

