Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carter’s by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $9,698,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

