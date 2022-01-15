Raymond James & Associates Buys 47,716 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 164.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Beauty Health worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

