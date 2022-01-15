Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,869 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

MCI opened at $16.24 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.