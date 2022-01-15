Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.05% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $59.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.