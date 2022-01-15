Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 527,742 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Vistra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

