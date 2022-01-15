Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

RCS opened at $6.65 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

